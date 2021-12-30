ACE probing funds embezzlement by UCs officials

SUKKUR: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Khairpur, on Wednesday launched an inquiry into the misappropriation of funds by the chairmen and secretaries of the union councils.

The circle officer, ACE Khairpur, had written a letter to the deputy commissioner, Khairpur, informing him of complaints against corrupt officials of union councils on the Pakistan Citizen Portal.

The circle officer informed the DC that the department launched an inquiry into the misappropriation of funds by the chairmen/secretaries of the UCs, including Pir Mangio, Gujjo, Mehar Ali, Hajina Shah, Machyoon, Tando Masti, Shadi Shaheed, Bughro, Shah Bahngio, Uberi and others. He sought the DC’s assistance to bound the secretaries of the relevant union councils to attend the circle office of ACE Khairpur along with complete record of their bank accounts, salary slips, development expenditure, grants and other record.

The DC, Khairpur, forwarded the letter to the deputy director, Local Government department, directing them to cooperate with the investigations.