Ameena Arain ‘suicide’: Police register FIR against victim’s parents, cousin

SUKKUR: The Dadu Police on Wednesday registered an FIR in the Ameena Arain’s suicide case against her parents and cousin.

The body of Ameena Arain was found hanging from a tree at her father’s house on December 19. In their statement, Ameena’s parents, Pandhi and Hawa, told the police that they were not present at their home when their daughter committed suicide.

They accused Ameena’s husband, Irfan Khoso, of murdering their daughter, adding that he was already married before marrying their daughter. Pandhi, father of the victim girl, said that Ameena was treated badly by her husband, Irfan Khoso and brothers-in-law, who expelled her from their home. He said despite expelling Ameena from her home, Irfan Khoso was not ready to divorce her, adding that this frustration led to depression, driving Ameena to commit suicide.

Meanwhile, Irfan Khoso, husband of Ameena, dismissed all the allegations and handed over an audio clip of his deceased wife, Ameena, to the police, in which she had accused her parents and her cousin Uris of forcing her to get divorce from Khoso.

Khoso further told the police that it was Ameena’s third marriage with him as before marrying him, she was married to Dilbar Kolachi and Shamus Hattar and got divorce from them on the insistence of her parents.

He further told the police that the parents of Ameena destroyed her life for money. Khoso charged them with forcing her to do away with her previous marriages. He said that he loved his wife and she also wanted to live with him despite knowledge of his previous marriage.

Police JIT in-charge DSP city, Abdul Khalique Wagan said after verifying the audio statement of the deceased and recording statements of the parents and spouse, the police have reached the conclusion that extreme pressure from the family drove Ameena to commit suicide.

He said that an FIR against Pandhi and Uris, father and cousin of the victim girl, has been registered, adding that further investigation in the case was underway. However, the police have not arrested any of the accused nominated in the FIR.