College principals directed to complete construction work in institutions

MULTAN: The South Punjab Secretary Higher Education Wednesday directed heads of all colleges in the region to expedite development work, construction of new buildings, classrooms and provide facilities in their institutions.

The secretary stated this presiding over a special meeting of higher education development work in the region held at south Punjab Education Secretariat.

The officials of South Punjab Higher Education Department briefed the secretary and told him that the HED is constructing a new building at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology in Multan at a cost of Rs 1.28 billion. He was told that Rs 769 million are being spent on the construction of BS block of Government Emerson College and provision of basic facilities in Government Science College.

He was briefed that work was in progress and new projects have been launched for the up-gradation of Girls Inter College Samejaabad and the Government Emerson College as a university and construction of Women’s University building.

The Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan Director Colleges and Director Colleges would review the pace of implementation of various schemes of higher education under the annual development program and to solve the problems of colleges in South Punjab, the secretary was apprised of.

The Secretary Higher Education was briefed on the ongoing and new schemes of higher education in Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions, use of funds and other issues including ongoing educational activities in all colleges of South Punjab.

Additional Secretary (Admin) Ataul Haq, Additional Secretary (Higher Education) Dr Farid Sharif, Deputy Secretary (Higher Education) Jam Aftab Hussain and Deputy Secretary (Planning) Muhammad Faisal Shehzad along with relevant officers of Higher Education and Buildings Department also attended the meeting.