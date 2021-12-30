‘PTI coalition partners to oppose suppl money bill’

ISLAMABAD: Amid crystal clear indications that political allies of PTI-led government will demonstrate a stiff resistance to elimination of almost 150 General Sales Tax (GST) exemptions, the government has convened a special meeting of the federal cabinet on Thursday (today) for according approval to the mini-budget to meet the IMF conditions.

“There will be tough resistance from the political allies if the government took steps against PM’s Vision of Digital Pakistan by making laptops, computers, and mobile phones expensive by slapping 17 percent GST on their imports. We will also oppose anti masses mini-budget whereby the Withholding Tax on voiceless consumers might be proposed to be jacked up,” one cabinet minister confided to The News on condition of anonymity here on Wednesday.

He confirmed that the PM has convened a special meeting of the cabinet on Thursday for discussing the mini-budget in detail but the new, stringent tax proposals would be resisted with full force. It will be premature to say if these political allies will only resist the mini-budget in the cabinet or at a later stage in the parliament in speeches or casting vote against approving the money bill.

Another federal minister told this scribe that the government would submit the bills before the parliament after getting approval of the cabinet on Thursday. The government will make efforts to get recommendations from the Senate within the least time-frame to meet the deadline of January 12, 2022, for presenting Pakistan’s case before the IMF’s Executive Board for getting approval on both the bills. It clearly demonstrates that the government is all set to bulldoze the parliamentary proceedings to get the approval of the parliament within the desired time-frame.

Former Secretary Finance Younqs Dagha on Thursday stated in his Tweet that Simple-minded Pakistanis who thought SBP officials carried negotiations on our behalf should be clear now that it was a collusion to increase their powers & extend their tenures. SBP & IMF on the same side of the table pushing for a sovereign capitulation

It is the first time in the country’s history when the IMF imposed conditions of getting approval of parliament on two key bills, including SBP’s Amendment Bill 2021 and Tax Laws (Fourth) Amendment Bill for abolishing major GST exemptions and imposing 17 percent GST. The development raises the question as to how the IMF could dictate the parliament of a sovereign country. But the fault lies with our negotiators who conceded to such harsh conditions by compromising the sanctity of the parliament. Now it remains to be seen how the parliamentarians are going to treat such a piece of legislation when it is laid down before the parliament.

The government claims that abolishing 150 GST exemptions would have no impact on inflationary pressures. It argues that the GST would be imposed on high-end luxury items such as import of mobile phones with a price tag of over $200 per set and expensive laptops, so there would be no impact on increasing prices.

Experts believe such claims don't cut ice without any credible study. Independent economists argued that if the government imposed a standard rate of GST on 150 items out of 460 items falling in the basket of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the government could not claim to have no impact on rising inflation.

They estimated that the CPI-based inflation might initially go up by 0.6 to 1 percent in the short term following which the impact would start tapering down over the medium term.

The GST is a consumption-based tax and if there are inflationary expectations, then it would jack up the CPI-based inflation at all costs.