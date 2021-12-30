 
Thursday December 30, 2021
HEC organizes capacity building workshop

December 30, 2021

ISlamabad: The Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Wednesday organized a one-day capacity building workshop for Postgraduate Programme Reviewers and Subject Experts with the aim to develop a resource of Master Reviewers.

Thirty reviewers from across the country attended the event.

