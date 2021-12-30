Child dies of suffocation in KP’s Oghi

MANSEHRA: A three year-old-child died of suffocation and his father and mother fell unconscious in the Oghi area on Wednesday.

The family of a homeopathic practitioner, Mohammad Qasim, couldn’t switch off the gas heater in the room before going to sleep and the inmates fell unconscious.

The other family members broke open the door of the room and found Dr Qasim, his wife and three-year-old son Abu Bakr unconscious.

They were rushed to the Civil Hospital, Oghi, where doctors pronounced Abu Bakr dead and Dr Qasim and his wife were referred to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where their condition was stated to be critical.

Eight people had died and around two dozen others fell unconscious during the severe cold wave during the last 10 days in the district. Such incidents have increased in other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well.