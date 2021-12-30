AJK starts delimitation of constituencies for LB polls

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (R) Abdul Rashid Sulehria and Senior Member Election Commission Raja Muhammad Farooq Niaz have said the working on the delimitation of constituencies and voter lists for local body elections 2022 has been started in Azad Kashmir.

They urged the voters to ensure their vote in the voter lists as per permanent ID card address. If their vote is not registered in the voter lists, they should immediately register their names for exercising the right to vote in the coming local bodies elections.

The people can register or amend vote records in the offices of Assistant Commissioners acting as Registration Officers. The Commission officials said Wednesday that a draft of preliminary proposals regarding delimitation would be published by the 5th of next month, objections could be lodged with the concerned authorities, adding that the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission is working hard in this regard.