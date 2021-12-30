PTI coordinator for Hazara notified

MANSEHRA: The provincial president of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pervez Khattak on Wednesday notified the Member National Assembly Saleh Mohammad Khan as the party’s coordinator for Hazara division.

“Thanks to party leadership for reposing confidence in me and notifying me as the convener of Hazara division following the dissolution of its divisional and districts’ bodies,” Saleh Khan told reporters here.

He said Pervez Khattak handed him over the notification at a meeting in Islamabad. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf would sweep the LG elections being held in the second phase across the province.

“We would issue party tickets to the strongest possible aspirants in all seven of eight districts including Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kolai-Palas, Battagram, Torghar, Lower Kohistan and Upper Kohistan,” he added.

He said that he would also do his level best to bring all the stakeholders of the party on a single platform to play an active role in the LG elections. “We have learnt a lesson from the first phase of the LG elections and will never repeat those mistakes in the second phase which will be held early next year,” Mr Khan said.

Meanwhile, the Jamiat ulema-i-Islam-Fazl has initiated a process of issuing the party tickets to aspirants for the upcoming LG lections in the district.

The tickets were issued to aspirants in the Datta and Ghazikot villages and neighbourhood councils on completion of the documentation process.