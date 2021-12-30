Business-friendly policies: Corporate sector earned Rs929 billion profit: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that due to the business-friendly policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, country’s corporate sector earned a net profit of Rs929 billion last year, while during the PMLN’s tenure in 2018, the sector earned profit of Rs587 billion.
In a tweet, the minister said that about 70,000 new companies were registered during the PTI government with an increase of 44 percent, while only 25,856 new companies were registered during the five-year tenure of PMLN.
He said that these companies have made a profit of Rs258 billion in the first three quarters of the current financial year.
He further said that the real estate sector grew by 494 percent, the IT sector by 194 percent and the tourism sector by 136 percent.
