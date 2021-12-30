RCCI for accelerating work on ‘Safe City project’

Rawalpindi: A delegation of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) led by President Nadeem Rauf called on City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani and urged to accelerate work on the ‘safe city project’.

The delegation included group leader Sohail Altaf, Senior Vice President Asim Malik and Vice President Talat Awan.

Talking to the delegation, the CPO said that the top priority of the police was protection of life and property of the citizens.

Safe City was an important project and all possible efforts were being made to complete it as soon as possible, he added.

The CPO welcomed the RCCI suggestions for the elimination of crime from the city.

While accepting the invitation, CPO said, “I will visit the Chamber soon and reiterated his resolve to address the issues of the business community on priority basis.”

On this occasion, the President of the Chamber Nadeem Rauf briefed the CPO on the on-going activities of the Chamber.

He said that the safe city project was essential for the city and it should be completed as soon as possible.

He said, “We have received positive feedback from the traders and also we have noticed that traffic congestion problem on various chowks and crossings has also been controlled and suggested that certificates of appreciation should be given to the officers who have shown good performance.”

He lauded the holding of ‘Khuli Kutcherry’ by CPO on daily basis and added that it would help reduce crime rate.

The Rawalpindi Chamber is grateful to the Rawalpindi Police for setting up a Police ‘Khidmet Markaz’ at Chamber premises.

The members, especially women were facilitated in various services particularly to get registered FIRs, for registration of tenants, obtaining driving licenses and acquiring character certificates etc.

He suggested that RCCI Rawat Industrial Estate has expanded and a police station should also be set up there.

He said that close liaison with the police would help in resolving various issues related to the business community, especially law and order.