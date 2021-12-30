 
Thursday December 30, 2021
1,200 kg substandard cheese discarded

December 30, 2021

BUREWALA: The Punjab Food Authority officials discarded 1,200 kg substandard cheese on Wednesday. A PFA team inspected two dairy units and found substandard cheese and imposed Rs 50,000 fine each on the owners of the dairy units. PFA Additional Director Operations Mubashar Rehman inspected the dairy units situated on 505 EB Road and Luddan Road Burerwala.

