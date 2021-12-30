Sugar, sugarcane price on the rise during peak crushing season

LAHORE: Sugar price remains high at the peak of the crushing season unlike the past and it is expected to increase further by the close.

Currently, the retail price is around Rs90-95 per kilogramme at different shops and stores while the ex-mill price is around Rs86-88 per kilogramme.

The price of sugarcane is also on rise at the peak crushing season despite the bumper crop this year.

The government has fixed Rs225/40kg minimum purchase price of sugarcane this year which is Rs25/40kg higher than the last season.

According to a government official, almost 25 percent sugarcane has been crushed while an industry official puts the figure around 20 to 22 percent. Almost 1.3 million ton sugar has so far been produced in Punjab while it is expected that some 4.4 million ton will be produced in the season.

Similarly, both government and industry officials are admitting that sugarcane is being sold at higher than the official rate of Rs225/40kg.

Government officials say sugarcane is being sold at Rs250-260 per maund while the industry claims now the average cost of sugarcane is touching Rs277-280/40kg. Some sugar industry officials also claim that they have purchased sugarcane upto Rs315/40kg. Government officials believe it is encouraging that sugarcane growers are getting higher price of their crop while millers say that it will result in increase in sugar price.

Farmers, however, claim that middlemen are getting advantage of this situation by purchasing sugarcane from them at Rs225/40kg and selling it at higher rates.

Sugarcane farmers from Pakpattan, Vehari and Bahawalpur regions have questioned the buying of sugarcane by the purchasing centers. They claim that these centers are illegal and non-regulated and exploiting them.

The Punjab Cane Commissioner used to allow the purchasing center to function after charging Rs2,000 per annum. Every mill used to get its purchasing center notified by the Commissionerate.

The special branch used to cross check these purchasing centers and identify illegal ones. The Commissionerate used to take action through the local administration and shut down all illegal purchasing centers.

Following Sugar Factories Control Act 1950 Amendment last year, the fee for the purchasing center has been increased to Rs20,000 per annum along with Rs10 million security deposits with the Sugarcane Commissioner Office. Resultantly, not a single purchasing center has so far been registered with the department since the amendment. On the other hand, the farmers do not know which purchasing center has been established by the sugar mill of their respective area.

The millers claim that the sugarcane supply was dropped by the end of third week of December, as the farmers sow wheat crop and are now watering sugarcane to increase the crop weight. This has compelled the mills to buy sugarcane at higher rates to continue the crushing uninterrupted.

However, this has resulted in drop in sugar recovery from cane in central Punjab region but no such impact has been recorded in Bahawalpur and Sargodha regions. But they expect the sugarcane supply will improve by the second week of January, as the crop will fully mature and temperature will also start rising. Thus the farmers could not be able to hold the crop any further. This will bring the sugarcane price down.

About higher sugar price, the industry officials believe that off-book loophole of sugar sale has been closed after the implementation of track and trace system.

Strict checking by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on sale of sugar in the market has forced retailers, dealers and wholesalers to sell only track and trace labeled sugar to avoid heavy penalties. This will increase government revenue on sugar sale as well as keep the price stable in the market, the industry officials believe.