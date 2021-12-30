Malik advises PPP to work with MQM-P in Sindh

SUKKUR: Former Interior Minister Rehman Malik has said Sindh will develop if the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan works with the Pakistan People’s Party in the province.

Talking to media persons here on Wednesday, Malik said the MQM-P is a reality, advising the Sindh government to unite again and work with the party for the betterment of the province.

Malik said the situation will become clear in the coming days after the verdict in the foreign funding case, adding the coming two months are very crucial because the government has decided to bring a mini-budget to impose 17 percent more tax. The IMF will not provide further funds to the government if it will not increase the taxes.

He said no one should have any objection if Asif Ali Zardari meets anyone to discuss formula to form the new government, adding Nawaz Sharif will not return to the country before February.

He said institutions formulate policies for 15-20 years, adding Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid must have some information.

Regarding the Benazir Bhutto’s assassination, Rehman Malik said Raja Pervez Ashraf was against the rally in Liaquat Bagh, adding he wanted the rally to be held in an open area of Gujjar Khan. As security adviser of Benazir Bhutto, Naheed Khan was asked about security and he (Malik) was prevented from interfering in the security matters, he said, adding the JIT has completed 95 per cent investigation in the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto murder case. He said some people, who were involved in the murder of Benazir, had been killed while the trial of others was continuing.

The high court had suspended the conviction of the some of the accused persons, adding main accused Ikramullah Mehsud was living in Afghanistan nowadays. He said Baitullah Mehsud was also involved in the murder of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. This is true that the parliament has become weak, he added. The revelations made by Governor of Punjab Muhammad Sarwar is a failure of the PTI government.