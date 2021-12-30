‘PTI-led govt completed more mega uplift projects in Punjab’

MULTAN: Punjab Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi Wednesday said the PTI-led Punjab government had completed more mega development projects in the province in three years than that of the former PML-N-led regimes.

Talking to reporters, the PTI-led government completed more work than all other governments completed in seventy years.

He said the critics of the PTI government were ignoring facts. He said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was literally changing the destiny of the people of the province.

He said the CM is working for 18 to 20 hours continuously for the development of the province.

He said the Bazdar-led government had given a historic district development package of Rs 360 billion. The journey of non-discriminatory and unbiased development has started in the whole province and resources have been diverted to the backward areas.

Qureshi said the Buzdar-led government had increased the volume of its annual development program by Rs 85 billion. The historic development budget is proving to be a precursor to change.

He said the Punjab government was creating 13 special economic zones in the province. The PTI government under the leadership of Sardar Usman Buzdar is taking practical steps for change, he maintained.

He said the sewer issues in Manzoorabad road areas are going to be solved as the project concerned is expected to be completed by March 2022 at a cost of Rs 150 million. He said the completion of the sewerage project would bring great relief to the local population.

Qureshi said the incumbent government was extending billions of rupee relief to control inflation. He said uplift projects including sewerage lines, municipal services and roads’ construction were being completed in PP-216 Constituency at a cost of Rs 250 million. He said the Punjab government was paying special focus to resolve the issues of the city and added that billions of rupee funds have been released to resolve major sewerage issues on a permanent basis.