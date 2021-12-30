Two held for killing brother

NOWSHERA: The police have arrested two accused for killing their own brother over a property dispute in Zawanikhel area in the limits of Nowshera Kalaan Police Station on Wednesday. The police said that widow of Irfan had registered a report that her husband had gone with his brothers Adnan and Inam, residents of Zawanikhel area in Nowshera Kalaan, who did not come back to his home.
They said that the police promptly launched investigation after registering the case regarding missing of Irfan.
During the probe, the police recovered the body of Irfan and arrested his two brothers Adnan and Inam, who were already nominated in the case by their sister-in-law. The police claimed that the accused had confessed to have killed their brother Irfan over a property dispute.
LAHORE: As the temperature drops in the City, a charity organisation has started distributing cash, dry rations, warm...
SUKKUR: A man shot dead his wife on Wednesday over the ‘Karo Kari’ issue in district Ghotki.Qadir Bux Mazzari...
DADU: The death rate of newborn babies rose to 25 in district Tharparkar, after five more infants died on...
SUKKUR: The Anti-Corruption Establishment , Khairpur, on Wednesday launched an inquiry into the misappropriation of...
SUKKUR: The Dadu Police on Wednesday registered an FIR in the Ameena Arain’s suicide case against her parents and...
MULTAN: The South Punjab Secretary Higher Education Wednesday directed heads of all colleges in the region to expedite...
Comments