Saving cotton crop: Strategies, preventive measures discussed to combat pink bollworm

MULTAN: Agriculture scientists and master trainers Wednesday developed a consensus during a training session to combat Pink Bollworm to keep cotton crop safe from its attack.

Addressing the participants of the training session, Central Cotton Research Institute Multan Director Dr Zahid Mehmood said PB Ropes technique and the use of Pink Bollworm Manager technology was necessary to prevent the attack of pink bollworm. He said cotton crop was facing many challenges at present while insects had two major issues for white fly and pink bollworm against cotton crop.

He said PB ropes can effectively reduce pink bollworm in cotton. The reduction in moth catches and PBW damage is due to mating disruption among moths of pink bollworm preventing males from finding and mating with the females.

They discussed strategies and preventive measures against pink bollworm.

Pink bollworms damage squares and bolls, the damage to bolls being the most serious. Larvae burrow into bolls, through the lint, to feed on seeds. As the larva burrows within a boll, lint is cut and stained, resulting in severe quality loss.

Cotton bollworms are attracted to succulent, rank-growing cotton plants and the scientists recommended growers to keep water, fertiliser, and plant density at recommended levels to avoid rank growth. Because populations seldom reach damaging levels before late summer, manage the crop for early maturing and plan to defoliate by late September.

The ongoing efforts have been very successful and result-oriented. He further said like last year, this year also CCRI Multan is working in all the districts of Punjab through joint efforts with various agencies of the Agriculture Department for the control of pink bollworm and other insects.

The current training program with the Research Department is also a link in this chain, he said. He maintained that CCRI Multan was making every effort to get full production of cotton in the coming season as well.

CCRI Department of Entomology Head Dr Rabia Saeed, said the pest can be controlled to a great extent if the recommendations of agronomists are followed for seasonal and non-seasonal control of pink bollworm.

She also briefed the Master Trainers in detail about the benefits of using sex traps to control pink bollworm, how to properly apply PB Ropes, its usefulness and Pink Bollworm Machine.

Earlier, she briefed the participants on the introduction of pink bollworm, its lifestyle, style of loss, and how to determine the extent of economic loss.

Dr Rabia Saeed said cotton crop can be protected from harmful cotton pests by implementing the recommendations of experts to get maximum production and protect their crop from pest attacks.

The Department of Transfer of Technology provided training literature to the participants. Later the training participants were taken to the experimental fields of the institute where they were also given practical training on Cotton pink bollworm and on this occasion a practical demonstration of Pink Bollworm Machine was also given to the Master Trainers in fields.

Officers of Adaptive Research Department and other field staff participated in the training program.