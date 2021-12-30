Judges to be appointed on merit, says AJK PM

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said the appointment of judges will be made on merit for the speedy delivery of justice.

Addressing a function of District Bar Association Mirpur here on Wednesday, he said lawyers were a respectable segment of the society who have played a leading role since the formation of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said that the Local body elections will be held under the previous local government system and powers will be shifted at the grass-root level. He assured that the issue of Rathoa Haryam Bridge, Mirpur Sui Gas, reforms in Mirpur Development Authority, lawyer’s colony will be resolved soon.

Sardar Abdul Qayyum said that Imran Khan has a clear stand on the Kashmir issue and has a clear stance on the Kashmir issue in Parliament, including the OIC meeting. The Prime Minister said that Kashmiris are not only the oppressed nation but a brave nation fighting for their rights despite the oppressive rule of India. He said that in-camera sessions should also be convened on the issue of Kashmir. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a courageous leader who has played a leading role in protecting the Kashmir issue in every forum.

President District Bar Association Masood A. Sheikh Advocate and General Secretary Muhammad Shehzad Chaudhry also addressed the function. Sardar Abdul Qayyum announced Rs1.5m donation for District Bar Association.