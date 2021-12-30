63pc rural population vaccinated during RED campaign: secy

LAHORE: Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikander Baloch chaired an important meeting regarding RED vaccination campaign and third-party survey review.

Oxford Policy Management, High Quality Technical Assistance and UK Aid were present from third-party. Dr Nouman from WHO, Health Services DG Dr Haroon Jahangir, Additional Secretary Sundas Irshad, Additional Secretary Development Noor-ul-Ain, Dr Rubina Ashraf from University of the Punjab and Dr Sara Hayat were present in the meeting.

Secretary Health said, "1,068 people were included in the research. We've succeeded in vaccinating around 63 percent of rural population in Punjab. According to the results, 90 percent of the vaccinated population is satisfied with the quality of the vaccines. These kinds of results will help us to improve for the campaigns in future. Running such an effective campaign in such a short time was a challenge for us."

While talking about the campaigns in future he said, "We will surely include remote areas as well as prisons in the future campaigns.

“We targeted men and women without any discrimination in RED phase 2. Fake entry is a huge problem and we are trying to deal with it in every way possible, even we are trying to make data entry protocols better in collaboration with the federal government. Phase 3 of RED will be launched in February with better planning and every UC will be added in micro-planning of RED phase 3. Provision of vaccination to everyone without any discrimination is our foremost priority."