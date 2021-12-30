 
KP election commissioner replaced

By Our Correspondent
December 30, 2021
PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan has transferred the provincial election commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

A notification issued on Wednesday said provincial election commissioner Sharifullah was transferred to ECP Secretariat in Islamabad while Mohammad Raziq was posted new election commissioner KP.

The decision came after the first phase of the local government polls while half of the process is still to be completed.

