Paigham-e-Pakistan needs parliament’s support: CII

ISLAMABAD: Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz has said the narrative titled Paigham-e-Pakistan needs support of Parliament to root out sectarianism, promote tolerance and discourage the trend of taking the law into own hands in the name of religion.

The CII chairman gave a briefing to Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan and thanked him for placing the draft of Paigham-e-Pakistan before the National Assembly and the Senate. He said it is good to note that the government has started taking measures to secure the parliament's support in making legislation to put an end to violence in the name of religion. He said the government is consulting the CII for purpose of legislation in the parliament. He told the advisor that Paigham-e-Pakistan was unanimously adopted by Ulema and Madaris Board.

The council in its meeting on December 20 in the wake of the Sialkot tragedy stressed the need for discouraging violence and taking the law into own hands in the name of religion.