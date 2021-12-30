 
Thursday December 30, 2021
Man arrested for stealing cash from mosque’s donation box

By Our Correspondent
December 30, 2021

LAHORE: A suspect was arrested for stealing cash from a donation box of a mosque in the Shera Kot area. The arrested suspect has been identified as Tehzeeb Riaz.

