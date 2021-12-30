Amir Muqam inquires after Shujaat

LAHORE: PML-N Khyber Pukhtunkhwa chief Engr Amir Muqam called on former premier Ch Shujaat Hussain and former federal minister Ch Wajahat Hussain at their residence here and inquired after Shujaat.

Shujaat said, “Alhamdulillah, my health is improving day by day. I am grateful to all the friends and party workers who prayed for my good health”. Engr Amir Muqam said Ch Shujaat is a senior politician of the country and has always pursued politics of national interest that is why all the political parties and eminent personalities respect him.