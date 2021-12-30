Opposition in Senate seeks details of retired army men working in Nadra

ISLAMABAD: The opposition in the Senate on Wednesday sought details of the retired armed forces personnel serving at various positions in the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), questioning why the retired personnel were inducted while educated youths are jobless.

During the question hour, the issue of recruitment of retired military personnel in the Nadra was discussed and the opposition demanded that the government provide related details, including the perks and privileges being given to them.

JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmed asked a supplementary question, insisting he had asked how many retired officers of the armed forces have been posted to the Nadra but he was given an incomplete reply. “As far as I know, many retired officers of the armed forces have been re-recruited in the Nadra, though a large number of young people are looking for jobs. It is unfair for the youth to re-employ retired personnel with privileges,” he said and added that he should be informed about the number of the retired army officers recruited in the Nadra and the positions they hold.

Replying to him, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said Senator Mushtaq should submit a fresh question as the present question is about those who came on deputation and none came from the armed forces on deputation in the Nadra.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar rose to clarify the question by giving details of the retired officers, their recruitment history, responsibilities and whether they have any additional qualifications for the job. “About two months ago, I read in the newspaper that about two dozen directors and deputy directors were recruited in one day, all of whom were retired military officers,” he said.

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan assured the House in response to a supplementary question from PMLN Senator Nuzhat Sadiq that during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s rule, not a single penny would go either to Panama or Swiss accounts.

He said this when she wondered why the poor people have been further burdened by drawing Rs 510 million for registration for the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme and where this huge amount was spent after expressing dissatisfaction over the written answer given by the minister concerned.

In a written reply, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme (NPHP) was launched by the prime minister on October 10, 2018. The phase-I registration started on October 22, 2018 and continued till February 8, 2019. The phase-II registration started on July 15, 2019 and continued till January 15, 2020. He explained that the total applications received in the two phases were 2,003,940. Applications were scanned and digitized using data entry operators and franchise networks. The Nadra charged Rs250 per application; Rs50 were allocated to advertisement/information campaigns, on NAPHDA’s directions; the registration took place on Nadra Centres and MRVs (Mobile Registration Vans). In addition to that the Nadra is maintaining the database for NAPHDA which requires deploying technical infrastructure including servers, storage, data centre, and network infrastructure. The AGPR, Commercial Wing, conducts annual audit of all Nadra accounts, audits are complete till June 30, 2020 and for the financial year ending June 30, 2021, the audit is under process.

The opposition senators questioned was this amount spent only on MRVs and expressed dissatisfaction over the reply while the minister of state said the audit for June 30, 2021 is under process.