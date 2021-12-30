Ugandan novelist held

Kampala: A prominent Ugandan novelist and government critic has been arrested in Kampala, his lawyer said on Wednesday, prompting calls by rights activists for his release.
"Armed men claiming to be from the Uganda Police Force" broke into Kakwenza Rukirabashaija’s home on Tuesday, his lawyer Eron Kiiza said, adding that he had been on the telephone to his client at the time.
