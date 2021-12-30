Israel strikes Gaza Strip

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: Israel shelled suspected Hamas military sites in Gaza on Wednesday after gunfire from the Palestinian enclave wounded an Israeli civilian, security sources in Gaza said.
Two Palestinian farmers were wounded by the Israeli artillery fire which targeted Hamas military wing the al-Qassam Brigades, the sources told AFP.
The incident coincides with the final day of military drills by armed factions in Gaza.
According to a statement from the Israeli military, tanks targeted a number of Hamas military posts.
