 
close
Thursday December 30, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Niger expels Rwandans linked to 1994 genocide

By AFP
December 30, 2021
Niger expels Rwandans linked to 1994 genocide

Niamey: Niger has ordered the expulsion of eight Rwandans linked to the East African country’s 1994 genocide for "diplomatic reasons", just a month after they were welcomed in the capital Niamey, according to a ministerial order seen by AFP on Wednesday.

Comments