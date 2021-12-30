Russia urged to suspend Memorial shutdown

Strasbourg, France: The European Court of Human Rights on Wednesday urged Russia to suspend its decision to shut down prominent rights group Memorial.
The court based in Strasbourg, France, said it had been asked by Memorial to fast-track a procedure against the closure, and now needed Moscow to halt the implementation of the decision while it examined Memorial’s case.
