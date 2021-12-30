Ukraine hospital fire kills three

KIEV: Three people have died in Ukraine after a candle lit in memory of a patient who died of Covid-19 set fire to an intensive care unit, officials said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, a hospital employee in Kosiv, a western town on the edge of the Carpathian mountains, lit a candle in memory of a recently deceased coronavirus patient according to local tradition, the emergencies services said.
