Thursday December 30, 2021
World

Ukraine hospital fire kills three

By AFP
December 30, 2021
KIEV: Three people have died in Ukraine after a candle lit in memory of a patient who died of Covid-19 set fire to an intensive care unit, officials said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a hospital employee in Kosiv, a western town on the edge of the Carpathian mountains, lit a candle in memory of a recently deceased coronavirus patient according to local tradition, the emergencies services said.

