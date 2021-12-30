Five dead in US shooting

WASHINGTON: The death toll from a shooting spree across multiple locations in Colorado, which ended when the gunman was himself shot dead, has risen to five, police said late on Tuesday.
The trail of shooting began around 5:00 pm on Monday and unfolded across at least four different locations in the cities of Denver and Lakewood, said police, who had initially put the death toll at four.
Two women were killed and a man was wounded in the first location in Denver, police said, with a another man shot dead outside his residence.
