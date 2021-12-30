 
Thursday December 30, 2021
Sudanese gunmen loot UN food aid warehouse in Darfur

By AFP
December 30, 2021
Khartoum: Sudanese gunmen have looted a World Food Programme warehouse containing some 1,900 tonnes of food aid in Darfur amid a surge of violence in the troubled western region, officials said Wednesday.

Residents of El-Fasher, capital of North Darfur state, reported heavy shooting near the warehouse late Tuesday. "We heard intense gunfire," Mohamed Salem told AFP. —AFP

