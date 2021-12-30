 
close
Thursday December 30, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Street photography pioneer Sabine Weiss dies at 97

By AFP
December 30, 2021
Street photography pioneer Sabine Weiss dies at 97

Paris: Swiss-French photographer Sabine Weiss, who chronicled social change with a unique gaze for nearly eight decades, has died aged 97 in her Paris home, her family said on Wednesday.

Weiss was the last of the French humanist photography school of post-World War II that reimagined the evocative powers of images, which included Robert Doisneau, Willy Ronis and Brassai.

A pioneer of what later became known as street photography, Weiss captured the condition of ordinary people in the French capital, often outdoors, in a body of work that has been shown in major retrospectives around the world.

Comments