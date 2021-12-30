Dean, IBP manager of LRH removed

PESHAWAR: The Board of Governors (BoG) on Wednesday removed Dean Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Prof Dr Abdul Latif Khan and manager institutional based private practice (IBP), Zahir Qazi from their positions.
According to official sources in LRH, the BoG members were not satisfied with the work of the two officers and the board had given time to improve their performance.
Prof Latif Khan is a foreign qualified and was in the good books of Dr Nausherwan Burki, chairman of the hospital board. He was the first one to serve for such a long time as Dean LRH. Before him, his predecessors could hardly work for more than two years, due to a host of issues.
