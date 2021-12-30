LRH handles largest number of corona patients

PESHAWAR: The Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar has become the leading health facility in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by handling the largest number of corona patients and provided them with the best available services during the pandemic.

Mohammad Asim Khan, media manager LRH, said the Board of Governors (BoG) was told on Wednesday about the services provided to the corona patients since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Prof Dr Nausherwan Burki, BoG chairman, chaired the meeting and later visited different sections of the hospital and met with patients.

The media manager said about 7,000 critical patients were brought and admitted to the hospital since the outbreak of the corona pandemic and all of them received state-of-the-art facilities.

Besides local patients from KP and Punjab, the LRH also received corona patients from Afghanistan and they received the same facilities available to the Pakistani patients.

Besides these 7000 indoor patients, thousands of covid suspected and positive patients were taken to the Emergency Department of the LRH and given services free of cost.

Besides providing services to the covid patients, the hospital also played a key role in vaccination.

The hospital had set up vaccination centres and vaccinated a half million people against the infectious disease.

Even in the difficult situation triggered by the corona pandemic, about five and a half million patients of various accidents and other emergencies were treated free of cost in the LRH Emergency Department.

This year, about 12,000 road traffic accident victims received medical treatment at the LRH.

In 2021, the services of OPD were compromised due to covid situation but the LRH still managed to examine about 30,000 patients this year.