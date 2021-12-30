Efforts on to end sense of deprivation in tribal districts

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash has said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is determined to end the sense of deprivation among people of the tribal districts.

“Sacrifices of the Pakistan Army and the tribal people restored peace in the tribal districts and development of those areas is one of the top priorities of the present government,” Kamran Bangash told a delegation of colleges from North Waziristan.

The minister further said that besides improving the quality of education, colleges and universities were being given the best development works. He said the government Post Graduate College Miranshah, Government Degree College Mir Ali and Government Girls Degree College Miranshah in North Waziristan have been allotted 225 million development schemes, which are underway. “Besides providing quality education, we are also providing the best physical development facilities, library, IT labs and other facilities to the students so that our students don’t lag behind the students of developed countries,” he added.

The provincial minister said that Rs75 million had been allocated for the construction of facilities for students with disabilities in Government Post-Graduate College Miranshah as well as a BS block is also being constructed for students.

The Government Degree College, Mir Ali has an allocation of Rs30 million for administration block, Science Lab and provision of best facilities to students with disabilities.

He said the Government Girls Degree College, Miranshah had been allocated Rs120 million for repair work, cafe, day care center, accommodation, guard room, water facilities, student hostel and other development works including playground and library. Buses will soon be provided in these colleges for the convenience of students, he added.