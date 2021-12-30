Ophthalmologist awarded ‘Living Legend Award’

PESHAWAR: Ophthalmological Society of Hyderabad has rewarded known ophthalmologist Prof Dr Ziaul Islam with a ‘Living Legend Award’ for his community services in medical profession, particularly in ophthalmic contribution in Pakistan.

The award was conferred on him at a ceremony in Hyderabad, Sindh at Hyderabad Ophthalmology Conference. Prominent medical professionals from Pakistan participated in the ophthalmology event. The organising committee acknowledged extraordinary ophthalmic contribution of Prof Dr Ziaul Islam and his community services.

Prof Ziaul Islam has previously received Presidential Award by the name of Ramzan Ali Syed Gold Medal and Distinguished Service Award by Asia Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology for the best ophthalmologist in Pakistan

Besides his other contributions to the community, Prof Dr Ziaul Islam is the founder of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s first medical college for women, ie Khyber Girls Medical College (KGMC) in Peshawar, and Bacha Khan Medical College (BKMC) in Mardan and he also remained principal of the two institutions.