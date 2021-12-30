Cab driver killed in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: A car driver was killed in Lakki Marwat city, police said on Wednesday.
They said that the body of Rizwanullah, 24, was found in his car. They said that unidentified armed men had killed with a firearm, dumped his body in the car and escaped.
Police said that the killers also took away a mobile phone, cash and registration documents of the car with them. They said that the body was shifted to a local hospital for medico- legal formalities. Lakki Marwat police registered a case under relevant sections of law and started an investigation, they added.
