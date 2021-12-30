Two held for killing brother

NOWSHERA: The police have arrested two accused for killing their own brother over a property dispute in Zawanikhel area in the limits of Nowshera Kalaan Police Station on Wednesday.
The police said that widow of Irfan had registered a report that her husband had gone with his brothers Adnan and Inam, residents of Zawanikhel area in Nowshera Kalaan, who did not come back to his home. They said that the police promptly launched an investigation after registering the case regarding the disappearance of Irfan.
During the probe, the police recovered the body of Irfan and arrested his two brothers Adnan and Inam, who were already nominated in the case by their sister-in-law. The police claimed that the accused had confessed to have killed their brother Irfan over a property dispute.
