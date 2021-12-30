JI protests against hike in electricity prices tomorrow

PESHAWAR: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) would stage demonstrations across the province tomorrow (Friday) against the hike in the prices of electricity and imposing unjustified taxes and fuel price adjustment in bills.

Provincial president of the party, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, gave the call for protest at all the district and tehsil headquarters of the province. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the JI leader said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had been looting the people in the name of different taxes.

The fuel price adjustment in electricity bills is a unique manner to loot the poor masses, he added. “The fuel price adjustment is illegal and they would challenge it in high court,” he said.

He said that it was a matter of serious concern that a person using just 28 units of power was subjected to a Rs4000 bill.

“This is the height of injustice,” he added.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa produces more than 4500 megawatts electricity. “But the government has been looting the people of this province in the name of fuel adjustment,” he added.

He said that electricity in the province was produced through water, not petroleum products. Therefore the people of the province cannot be subjected to fuel adjustment, he added.

He said that they would pray to the court to return the funds collected from the people in the name of fuel adjustment.