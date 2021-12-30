Wajiha Swati’s murder probe: Court grants physical remand of all accused

RAWALPINDI: Police said to have recovered the murder weapon and a vehicle in which the accused brought the dead body of late Wajiha Swati to Lakki Marwat. In a statement in court Wednesday, police also requested to extend physical remand of all accused for further probe.

The Civil Judge, Rawalpindi, Tariq Khan, accepted the request to extend a three-day physical remand against Rizwan Habib, the ex-husband of late Wajiha Swati, his father and his employee and gave them in police custody. The court directed the police to complete the investigation by January 1, 2022.

Earlier, police presented Rizwan Habib ex-husband of late Wajiha Swati his father Hurriatullah Bangash and personal employee Sultan Khan in court under strict security. The former husband of late Wajiha Swati, a Pakistani-American woman abducted and killed two months ago, confessed to killing his ex-wife. Upon identification of the woman’s ex-husband and accused Rizwan Habib, the police have also retrieved the victim’s body from a house in Lakki Marwat. Though the accused Rizwan Habib was named in the FIR, yet the police deferred his arrest for two months.

Police said that Wajiha had reached Pakistan on October 16 and her former husband Rizwan Habib killed her on the same day after kidnapping and buried her in a room at a house of one of his servants in Lakki Marwat. Police have recovered the body on the identification of the suspect which will be shifted to Rawalpindi. According to police, the prime suspect wanted to flee to Poland after the killing of his ex-wife. The sources have disclosed that a team comprising an investigation officer from US Embassy had visited the office of the CPO Rawalpindi in connection with the murder case.