7 gas stations sealed

MANSEHRA: The district administration has sealed seven compressed natural gas stations for violating the loadshedding schedule issued by the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited under the gas load management formula.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Hazrat Khan paid a surprise visit in the city and its suburbs along with a police party and sealed seven CNG stations. “We have sealed seven CNG stations as their management were supplying the gas despite the loadshedding,” Hazrat said. He said that the district administration wanted uninterrupted natural gas supply to domestic consumers in the city and its suburbs and it was why a loadshedding of CNG stations was being observed.