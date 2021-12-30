‘Autumn Festival’ arranged at SBBWU

PESHAWAR: Colorful handmade items and foodstuffs were displayed at the ‘Autumn Festival’ arranged by the students of the English Department of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU).

More than 20 stalls of homemade items which included food stalls from traditional areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Chinese and Italian cuisines had been arranged at the festival. The students had prepared a variety of tea and coffee with various side servings.

Handmade jewelry and glasses had also been put on display, which attracted visitors.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Razia Sultana inaugurated the festival and visited all the stalls.

She talked to the students and came to know about the objectives of each stall and all the efforts made by the students on an individual basis to learn the respective skills.