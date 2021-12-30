Tepa to redesign Bhatta Chowk for smooth traffic

LAHORE: To ensure smooth traffic, Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (Tepa) has decided to redesign Bhatta Chowk.

This was decided in a meeting held at the office of LDA's sub-agency Tepa under the chairmanship of Tepa Chief Engineer Abdul Razzaq Chauhan here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by representatives of over 20 government departments. The meeting was called to discuss measures for prevention of smog and resolving traffic problems in the City.

On the occasion, Abdul Razzaq said Tepa was making efforts to prevent smog and solve traffic problems on the direction of the High Court.

He said tree planting was necessary to eradicate smog.

To ensure smooth traffic, the agency also decided to redesign Bhatta Chowk, he said and added that Tepa will support plantings on the roofs of commercial buildings. All the agencies concerned will also extend their full support regarding plantation on the roofs of the buildings.

He said that he would give suggestions to the traffic police for redesigning the roads.

Redesigning and remodelling of roads would help in eliminating traffic jams, which were one of the major reasons for increased air pollution.

The chief engineer said that awareness was being created among the citizens about traffic rules throughout the City.

He said steps must be taken on a regular basis to eliminate smog and claimed that effective actions were being taken against illegal car parking across the City.

He revealed that action was being taken against smoky vehicles and two stroke vehicles/rickshaws.