Over 4m visit ombudsman office facebook page this year

LAHORE: Punjab ombudsman office headed by Ombudsman Azam Suleman has achieved important success in keeping general public informed by agile use of information and communication technologies along with actively using social media platforms to provide necessary information and ensuring easy tracking of complaints by users.

Giving details in a statement issued here on Wednesday, the spokesperson said facebook of the ombudsman office has been visited by more than four million people from across the globe this year.

Similarly, the number of facebook page followers has crossed 50,000 while complainants also use facebook messengers to lodge their complaints to the ombudsman office, he added.

The spokesman said the ombudsman office has been made paperless, adding annual reports of the last 24 years are available online for public view.

Similarly, the spokesman further explained that data of 262,092 files, containing details of more than two lakh and 50 thousand complaints, could also be downloaded. For this purpose, 8.5 million pages have been scanned to make available the record to the public, he added.

Meanwhile, the spokesman said the Ombudsman Punjab Management Information System (OPMIS)- an indigenously developed interactive mobile app, has been downloaded by more than ten thousand people from the Google Play Store. This app has been rated 4.2 by the users. This digital facility provides comprehensive and synchronised information to the users like linkage of 42 regional offices’ addresses in 36 districts with Google Maps, regional advisers’ names and their sitting days. Keeping in view the utility of this app, the dashboard update for regional offices, Advisers, consultants, along with file uploading in complaint generation is also added.

Besides lodging complaints in Urdu or English languages, progress on the case could be tracked through this application. The complainant could also check the seven days updated status of case cause-list against complaint number. People could download certified copies of different cases through this app besides using this facility to forward their children's related complaints to the chief provincial commissioner for children.

Azam Suleman has introduced holistic reforms to protect individual's rights vis-a-vis public sector by resolving public issues and this has substantially facilitated the masses in the province, the ombudsman spokesman said.