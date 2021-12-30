Education, health major issues: minister

LAHORE : Population Welfare Department in collaboration with UNFPA organised a seminar on the topic of ‘Family Planning and High Population Growth’ on Wednesday. Addressing the seminar, Provincial Minister for Population Welfare Col (retd) Hashim Dogar has said that education, health and food are our major problems that are increasing with every passing day,” he said.

Hashim Dogar thanked Ulema who are working with Population Welfare Department to give awareness to the people about family planning in the light of teachings of Quran. The minister also thanked CM Usman Buzdar for increasing the funds of Population Welfare Department after understanding the seriousness of this issue. The seminar was also attended by Secretary Population Welfare, MPAs Uzma Kardar, Sadia Sohail Rana and other officers from population department.

Accidents

Around 10 people were killed and 933 injured in 871 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 539 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 394 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site. —Correspondent