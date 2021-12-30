PA passes 18 bills in year’s last session

LAHORE : Punjab Assembly passed 18 bills in its last sitting of the year 2021 on Wednesday.
Besides, the government also remained successful in maintaining the quorum as during the entire session, no proceeding was interrupted due to lack of quorum. This is noteworthy that in a House of 371 with 168 Opposition members, mostly it is quite difficult to run the House and make legislation. However, the PA managed to pass 18 bills in its last session of 2021 out of which some were passed with consensus.
