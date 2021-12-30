Cash, ration, warm clothes distributed

LAHORE : As the temperature drops in the City, a charity organisation has started distributing cash, dry rations, warm clothes and blankets among the families in huts in Garden Town and Kamahan Village to provide the dwellers maximum relief in tough winter conditions.

Ali Zafar Foundation Executive Director Khadija Amjad, on Wednesday said jhuggies serve as homes for generations of individuals who mainly work as snake charmers, straw basket weavers or dhol players. “These people usually spent their entire life in unsanitary living conditions with no access to clean water or restrooms,” she said.

Khadija said the Foundation with support from its generous friends and donors was able to distribute over a million rupees in cash during its drive this month. “Children were given a special consideration, with gifts of colours, coloring books and toys to develop creative and motor skills in them,” she concluded.