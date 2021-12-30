Cold, dry weather forecast

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather was recorded in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that very cold and dry weather was expected in most areas. However, partly cloudy weather with light rain/light snow was expected in northwestern Balochistan while dense fog was likely to prevail in Punjab, plain areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during night/morning. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -15°C while in Lahore, it was 4.5°C and maximum was 20.6°C.