Security for New Year night finalised

LAHORE : Lahore Police Operations Wing finalised security arrangements for the New Year Night. DIG Operations Dr Muhammad Abid Khan while giving details said that more than 5,000 officers and personnel of Lahore Police would be deputed on the occasion.

He said that strict actions would be taken against those who display weapons, open fire in the air and set off fireworks while action against pyrotechnists and sellers continues, he added. The DIG Operations said that aerial firing, one wheeling, viral videos of fireworks and photos were also being monitored on social media. He directed to take action against drug peddlers. Abid Khan said that pickets would be set up on major highways of the city to curb one wheeling and take indiscriminate action against motorcyclists.