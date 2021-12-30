Digital birth registration system handed over to Punjab

LAHORE : Unicef and a cellular network company have handed over Digital Birth Registration (DBR) system to the Punjab government.

After its successful launch and implementation in five pilot districts, the local government in Punjab is now all set to take over the Digital Birth Registration project and scale it across the province. The project transfer took place at an event here which was attended by officials from a cellphone company and Unicef along with the Punjab government officials.

Designed with the goal of birth registration for kids under the age of 17, with special focus on children under 5 years of age, the Digital Birth Registration system since its inception in 2016 has already helped recognise the identities of approximately 1.8 million children across Pakistan. The DBR project ensures that every child gets their basic right of identity which would lead to give them better access to education, healthcare, and basic human rights. Together, Unicef and a cellphone company have facilitated the creation of easy to access, convenient and real time mechanisms bringing birth registration to the doorstep in far flung, hard to reach area; thus, reducing the high opportunity cost and time incurred by the parents. This successful public-private partnership model has shaped regional collaboration in technology and best-practice sharing for the achievement of universal birth registration for children across South Asia.

Commenting on the development, CEO of a cellphone company said, “Millions of children in Pakistan remain unaccounted for and without an identity despite birth registration being the fundamental right of every child. Our collaborative initiative Digital Birth Registration has been instrumental in giving unnamed children an identity, thus bringing Pakistan a step closer towards socio-economic empowerment and the eradication of social inequalities. After successfully handing over the project to the Sindh government, Unicef and a cellphone company are furthering this ambition by handing this flagship project to the Punjab government to scale across the province and reach more families. Together with UNICEF, we are stretching the boundaries of inclusion while enabling the nation’s transition to digitalisation in every aspect.”

“The Punjab government is striving to translate the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan of Digital Pakistan. Today we are advancing towards the realisation of inclusive digital society.

Local government department in collaboration with Nadra has launched a web based application to have real time and authentic data for better planning”, said Local Government Minister Mahmood-ur-Rasheed. “Birth Registration is a proof of legal identity of children and is our responsibility towards international commitments,” he said.

“Birth registration is a fundamental right of a child recognised by convention on the right of the child (CRC). Registration of birth is the first legal binding at national and international level to incorporate full range of human rights.

In addition to contributing to a country’s civil registry, birth registration also strengthens the quality of vital statistics, straightening planning and government efficiency. Moreover, a child who remains uncounted is less likely to be included in development policies and planning for the provision of social services. Ownership of the idea of digitisation by LG&CD Department Punjab through the Launch of Baldiaonline Application is highly appreciated”, said Wilbroad Nagmbi, Chief Field Office, Punjab. “Local Government Department is focusing on Girl Childbirth Registration and due to socio cultural constraints, registration of girl child is low in South Punjab. LG&CD Department has formulated Birth & Death Registration Rules to facilitate the general public and enhance registration”, says Noor ul Amin Mengal, Secretary Local Government Punjab. The Digital Birth Registration project will help Pakistan in fulfilling its commitment of fulfilling Sustainable Development Goals (16.9), particularly those relating to children.