Underage drivers: parents warned

LAHORE : City Traffic Police warned the parents that they would have to submit surety bonds for bails if their underage child was found driving on the eve of New Year night. The directions have been issued by SP Traffic Asif Siddique in a letter on Wednesday. He said that the fear of accidents gets multiplied in case underage children drive and if underage driver was found the bike or four-wheeler will be impounded. It will be returned only if his parents would submit a bail surety bond.